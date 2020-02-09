Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WATCH: Amazing footage showing Dalby's flooded areas.
WATCH: Amazing footage showing Dalby's flooded areas. Joshua Betts - Dalby Trailers
News

EMERGENCY ALERT: Western Downs residents on flood watch

10th Feb 2020 4:54 PM

AN EMERGENCY Alert flood message has been issued for residents of Dalby, Jandowae, Kaimkillenbun, and Bell.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are advising as of 4.50pm on Monday there are severe thunderstorms forecast to affect the area, which may lead to flooding and flash flooding.

Properties in the area may experience flooding.

Residents are advised to secure their belongings, prepare to move to higher ground and warn neighbours.

Residents should visit the Bureau of Meteorology website for more information, tune into local media for updates and contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500 for flood assistance. 

More Stories

Show More
bell dalby jandowae toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list western downs regional council
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics A verbal brawl that threatens to tear the Coalition apart has erupted between Liberals and Nationals over the possibility of a Queensland coal power station.

        Roma’s fraudsters/stealers named and shamed

        premium_icon Roma’s fraudsters/stealers named and shamed

        News From armed robberies at service stations, employees sacked after stealing from...

        The shockingly low number of surgeons for kids

        premium_icon The shockingly low number of surgeons for kids

        Health "It's just crazy - it shouldn't take this long for an operation."

        Livestock killed in Dalby floods

        premium_icon Livestock killed in Dalby floods

        News A heroic Dalby local attempted to save the animal.