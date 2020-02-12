Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Flood water inundate a road in Dalby, Queensland.
Flood water inundate a road in Dalby, Queensland.
Weather

Emergency flood alert issued for Jandowae

12th Feb 2020 12:03 PM

AN EMERGENCY Alert flood message has been issued for Jandowae residents from the Western Downs Regional Council. 

Jandowae Creek is expected to peak today due to heavy rainfall and this may lead to major flooding in the area.

Properties are likely to experience flooding. Residents are advised to secure their belongings, prepare to leave and warn neighbours.

Residents should visit the Bureau of Meteorology website for more information, tune into local media for updates and contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500 for flood assistance.  

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major drilling for project due to commence near Tara

        premium_icon Major drilling for project due to commence near Tara

        News Galilee Energy Limited has today confirmed that work for the Kumbarilla Project will commence in April 2020.

        Fury for graziers after mulga law change voted down

        premium_icon Fury for graziers after mulga law change voted down

        News "... no one trusts the landholder to manage these things."

        Sad story behind Margot’s Oscars campaign

        premium_icon Sad story behind Margot’s Oscars campaign

        Entertainment Margot Robbie’s grandfather has died.

        Full list of roads affected by floods

        Full list of roads affected by floods

        Weather Which roads have been affected by the rain.