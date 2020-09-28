Elite school student accused of brutal ‘retribution’ attack

One of four men charged with attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in the Brisbane CBD is an 18-year-old private school student who attends St James College on a basketball scholarship, a court has been told.

Four charged with attempted murder after CBD stabbing

The Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning heard Somali-born Sade Mohamed, 18, is alleged to have been the main offender in the alleged brazen attack at Queen St Mall on Friday night, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and back.

One of the four accused leaves the Brisbane watchhouse shielded by family and friends. Picture, John Gass



He is one of four men - aged between 18 and 19 - who have been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and going armed so as to cause fear after the 16-year-old suffered a collapsed lung following the alleged stabbing on the corner of Albert and Queen streets.

A second accused leaves the Brisbane watchhouse shielded by family and friends. Picture, John Gass



The court heard the attack on the boy was "retribution" after he allegedly hit another person with a stick nearby a Brisbane hotel.

Mohamed was granted bail by Magistrate Anne Thacker on strict conditions, including that he live with his aunt across the road from Logan Central Police Station and report daily.

The other three men - Said Mohamud Abdi, 18, Aden Abdirahan Warsame, 19, and Mohamed Kenneh, 19 - were also granted bail on Monday.

Mohamed was described by police prosecutor Matt Kahler as the alleged main offender in the attack, saying he was the "the doer of the stabbing".

But defence barrister Sam Di Carlo claimed this allegation was "conjecture and wishful thinking".

Mr Di Carlo told the court his client trained in basketball before and after school and was set to sit his final Year 12 exams in the coming weeks.

He said Mohamed attended St James College at Spring Hill on a basketball scholarship and downplayed any allegations the alleged brazen weekend attack was gang-related.

"This can be distinguished from the case of two gangs at war," Mr Di Carlo said.

"This arises over an incident and is immediate retribution.

"This is a one-off event and it's not related in any way to the event that happened in Zillmere."

Magistrate Anne Thacker said she was concerned there could be retaliation against Mohamed, after the court heard the alleged victim had made a number of threats on social media since being stabbed.

"What is a bail consideration is the risk of reoffending and that being driven by ongoing fighting between these two groups by way of ongoing retribution behaviours," she said.

"That's the sticking point in my view."

Police at the scene Friday night. Picture: Danielle O'Neal



Mohamed must abide by a curfew, have no contact directly or via social media with his co-accused and report to police daily as a condition of his bail.

The court heard Kenneh worked in the CBD raising money for charity and studies at university.

He was not alleged to have had a knife during the fight.

Police search on the roof above McDonald’s for evidence on Saturday. Picture: Annette Dew



Abdi is alleged also to have used a knife on the 16-year-old victim, the court heard.

Meanwhile, Warsame, who is studying accounting, can attend university at QUT by the Goodwill Bridge from Southbank but is not allowed to enter Queen St Mall.

All men will return to court on October 26.

