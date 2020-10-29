Elite private school bus taken for joyride, court told

An Inala man accused of taking an elite Brisbane college's school bus for a joyride allegedly later traded up for a high-end luxury car.

Billy Dean Baker, 20, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of unlawfully using a motor vehicle, enter premises, burglary and failing to stop for police.

A bail application was made on his behalf by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service (Qld).

Billy Dean Baker, 20, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police allege Baker broke into the Ambrose Treacy College, a prestigious private school in Indooroopilly, late on Monday night.

He is then accused of using the school bus without consent.

The court heard the bus was later seen at the location of Baker's next alleged burglary at Fig Tree Pocket.

Police allege Baker broke into a home on Fenchurch St in Fig Tree Pocket early on Tuesday morning and stole car keys.

A ceremony is held at Ambrose Treacy College, where a bus was allegedly stolen from.

The court heard a Lexus was taken from the property.

Police were called after neighbour witnessed the car being driven.

Police allege Baker failed to stop the vehicle on Fig Tree Pocket Rd when directed by officers.

Police intercepted the Lexus with stingers, the court heard.

Baker and a co-defendant were later apprehended by officers with the assistance of the dog squad near the Centenary Bridge.

Police prosecutor Mark Hughes opposed bail despite conceding it was a circumstantial case.

"The fact that he's near the bridge at 2am in the morning, and the dog tracks his movements back to the where the stolen car was dumped seems to link him to that stolen car, and the stolen car's linked to all the other break and enters as well," he said.

"So it is a fairly strong case although circumstantial.

"So he should remain in custody for his own protection and protection of the community."

Magistrate Noel Nunan said he agreed.

"You've got a shocking history for one so young," he said.

Bail was refused with the case adjourned to November 25.

Originally published as Elite private school bus taken for joyride, court told