Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

QLD Election 2020: Annastacia Palaszczuk wins in landslide
Politics

ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Callide

Sam Turner
1st Nov 2020 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Liberal National stronghold on Callide is set to continue for four years in stark contrast to the rest of Queensland, which experienced a huge swing to Labor in last night's election.

Annastacia Palaszczuk was re-elected as Queensland's premier, being the first woman in our state's history to be reinstated for a third term.

As of 10am this morning, Labor currently hold 48 seats, and will maintain a majority government moving forward.

The LNP were only able to secure 34 seats, while the remainder were shared between Katter's Australian Party, the Greens, One Nation, and an independent.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington retained her seat in Nanango, however her party lost in crucial areas across the state, with political analysts contributing it to Ms Palaszczuk's hard stance on borders, and the collapse of One Nation across Queensland.

The state of electorate for Callide remained with the opposition, with incumbent member Colin Boyce securing 58.77 per cent of the vote.

Labor's Gordon Earnshaw secured 25.25 per cent of the vote, while independent candidate Adam Burling received 7.61 per cent.

Independent Loris Doessel trailed just behind Mr Burling with 4.50 per cent, with Greens candidate Anthony Walsh coming last on 3.87 per cent.

Speaking with the Gladstone Observer, Mr Boyce said he was quietly comfortable about retaining his seat yesterday.

"I hold the seat of Callide and polled 34 per cent of the primary vote in the '17 election," he said.

"While it's looking in with a crystal ball almost, I expect to have a comfortable win and don't think that is an unreasonable expectation."

More than 97 per cent of formal votes have been counted, with recounts expected to continue for the next few days.

callide electorate callide mp colin boyce queensland elections 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural Aid helping primary producers when ‘chips are down’

        Premium Content Rural Aid helping primary producers when ‘chips are down’

        Health During Mental Health Month, Rural Aid asked their counsellors to share what they want farmers to know about mental health. HERE’S WHAT THEY SAID:

        The battle for the diverse seat of Callide is underway

        Premium Content The battle for the diverse seat of Callide is underway

        News IT IS one of Queensland’s most diverse seats, coving the Darling Downs, Central...

        Mobile nurses hit the road for women’s clinics

        Premium Content Mobile nurses hit the road for women’s clinics

        News DARLING Downs nurses are hitting the road, travelling throughout the southwest to...

        Woman flown to hospital after being crushed by 300kg cow

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after being crushed by 300kg cow

        News Reports a woman has been crushed and stomped on by a cow