ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Callide

THE Liberal National stronghold on Callide is set to continue for four years in stark contrast to the rest of Queensland, which experienced a huge swing to Labor in last night's election.

Annastacia Palaszczuk was re-elected as Queensland's premier, being the first woman in our state's history to be reinstated for a third term.

As of 10am this morning, Labor currently hold 48 seats, and will maintain a majority government moving forward.

The LNP were only able to secure 34 seats, while the remainder were shared between Katter's Australian Party, the Greens, One Nation, and an independent.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington retained her seat in Nanango, however her party lost in crucial areas across the state, with political analysts contributing it to Ms Palaszczuk's hard stance on borders, and the collapse of One Nation across Queensland.

The state of electorate for Callide remained with the opposition, with incumbent member Colin Boyce securing 58.77 per cent of the vote.

Labor's Gordon Earnshaw secured 25.25 per cent of the vote, while independent candidate Adam Burling received 7.61 per cent.

Independent Loris Doessel trailed just behind Mr Burling with 4.50 per cent, with Greens candidate Anthony Walsh coming last on 3.87 per cent.

Speaking with the Gladstone Observer, Mr Boyce said he was quietly comfortable about retaining his seat yesterday.

"I hold the seat of Callide and polled 34 per cent of the primary vote in the '17 election," he said.

"While it's looking in with a crystal ball almost, I expect to have a comfortable win and don't think that is an unreasonable expectation."

More than 97 per cent of formal votes have been counted, with recounts expected to continue for the next few days.