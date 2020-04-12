ELECTION UPDATE: Meet your new Western Downs councillors

The new Western Downs Regional Council has been finalised.

THE race for a seat at the board table of the Western Downs Regional Council is at its end.

It’s been two weeks since election day and the eight councillors for the Western Downs Regional Council have been declared and officially elected.

Peter Saxelby took the lead at 9350 votes with previous deputy mayor Andrew Smith sitting at 9315 votes.

Newcomer Kylie Bourne surpassed current councillor Carolyn Tillman (9091 votes) to take over third place on 9118 votes.

Ian Rasmussen (8828 votes), Megan James (8385 votes), and Kaye Maguire (8079 votes) claimed the next three spots, and rounding out the last place on council is George Moore (7626).

The new council will be led by mayor Paul McVeigh.

Meet your Western Downs councillors:

1. Peter Saxelby: 9350 (8.01%)

2. Andrew Smith: 9315 (7.98%)

3. Kylie Bourne: 9118 (7.81%)

4. Carolyn Tillman: 9091 (7.79%)

5. Ian Rasmussen: 8828 (7.57%)

6. Megan James: 8385 (7.19%)

7. Kaye Maguire: 8079 (6.92%)

8. George Moore: 7626 (6.54%)