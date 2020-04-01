ELECTION UPDATE: Hear from those winning the race so far

THE leaders of the newlook Western Downs Regional Council are beginning to emerge with 41.03 per cent of formal votes counted.

While the top five candidates securing a strong lead ahead of the pack, there is still a long way to go before victory is seized.

Current councillor, Peter Saxelby, is still at the top of the leaderboard, securing 7.99 per cent of the vote, however he has remained humble despite his early success.

“It’s obviously a really good feeling to be at the top,” Cr Saxelby laughed.

“I know how these things go and they can change at any time.

“There isn’t much in it between Andrew and myself and with 60 per cent of the votes still to come in I could easily drop.”

In a close second, current Deputy mayor Andrew Smith holds 7.96 per cent of the vote.

While experience may be on Crs Saxelby and Smith’s side, newcomer Kylie Bourne is making a strong stride to keeping her top five spot with 7.8 per cent of the vote.

“I have been taking it easy over these last few days, trying to keep busy at home and gardening,” Mrs Bourne laughed.

“I am excited for the results to get a move on and be finalised, whoever gets in will need to start making some big decisions and it would be better to be sooner rather than later.”

As one of the two new candidates who are currently primed to win a seat at the table, Mrs Bourne is still excited to become a part of the team.

“I’m still super keen to get in there and be apart of the team,” she said.

“I have been an active member of the community for a long time and through this whole process I have stayed true to who I am and I just hope that gets me over the line.”

As of 5.30pm March 31, this was the top eight with just over 40 per cent of the votes counted.

1. Peter Saxelby: 5814 (7.99%)

2. Andrew Smith: 5796 (7.96%)

3. Carolyn Tillman: 5683 (7.81%)

4. Kylie Bourne: 5676 (7.80%)

5. Ian Rasmussen 5600 (7.69%)

6. Megan James 5136 (7.05%)

7. Kaye Maguire 5061 (6.95%)

8. George Moore 4811 (6.61%)

Earlier in the week Mayor Paul McVeigh was re elected into the top position for another four years, for the full story CLICK HERE.