ELECTION: The list of who’s who of Western Downs candidates
AS THE time for the Western Downs to select their council for the next four years draws closer, community members are finalising their campaigns and proving why they should be given the chance to serve their community as a part of the Western Downs Regional Council.
We have compiled a list of all the candidates throwing their hat in the ring for the upcoming local elections.
FULL LIST OF WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL CANDIDATES:
MAYOR
Paul McVeigh (incumbent)
Glenn Strandquist
COUNCILLORS:
Donna Ashurst
Kylie Bourne
Megan James
Kaye Maguire
Celeste Nelson
Greg Olm
Ian Rasmussen
Rohan May
Peter Saxelby
Glenn Shipway
Andrew Smith
Carolyn Tillman
George Moore
Mark Murphy
Sam Condon
Leigh-Anne Ryan