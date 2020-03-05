Menu
NAMED: Full list of council candidates.
NAMED: Full list of council candidates.
News

ELECTION: The list of who’s who of Western Downs candidates

Meg Gannon
4th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
AS THE time for the Western Downs to select their council for the next four years draws closer, community members are finalising their campaigns and proving why they should be given the chance to serve their community as a part of the Western Downs Regional Council.

We have compiled a list of all the candidates throwing their hat in the ring for the upcoming local elections.

FULL LIST OF WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL CANDIDATES:

MAYOR

Paul McVeigh (incumbent)

ELECTION: Paul McVeigh has announced his intentions to re-run for mayor of the Western Downs Regional Council.
Learn more about why Cr McVeigh is running again.

Glenn Strandquist

 

Glenn Strandquist.
COUNCILLORS:

Donna Ashurst

Councillor Donna Ashurst.
Kylie Bourne

Kylie Bourne has announced her candidacy in the next local election.
Learn more about Kylie Bourne.

Megan James

NEW RUNNER: Megan James has announced her intentions to run for council this year.
Learn more about Megan James.

Kaye Maguire

Councillor Kaye Maguire.
Celeste Nelson

FRESH EYES: Celeste Nelson is throwing her hat in the ring for Western Downs Regional Council.
Learn more about Celeste Nelson.

Greg Olm

Cr Greg Olm at the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands.
Ian Rasmussen

Councillor Ian Rasmussen.
Rohan May

NEW FACE: Rohan May is calling for other candidates to participate in a debate ahead of the election.
Learn more about Rohan May.

Peter Saxelby

Councillor Peter Saxelby.
Glenn Shipway

NEW FACE: Glenn Shipway is the latest to put his hand up to run for council.
Learn more about Glenn Shipway.

Andrew Smith

 

Deputy Mayor Andrew Smith.
Carolyn Tillman

 

Councillor Carolyn Tillman.
George Moore

Mark Murphy

Sam Condon

Leigh-Anne Ryan

