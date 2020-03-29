ELECTION COVERAGE: Candidates explain how they are feeling

IT'S still early days for the councillor race with currently just over five per cent of votes being counted.

With some incredibly close results we checked in with the candidates to see what going their minds as they see the results come in,

This is how it stands from 10.30pm March 28 and here's what they had to say:

Peter Saxelby: 765 (7.97%)

Currently sitting at the top of the councillor leader board, Peter is feeling pretty good.

"I'm thrilled with how I'm travelling right now, but it is still extremely early days, and anything could happen," he said.

"There's still a lot of postal votes to come in, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out."

Kaye Maguire: 684 (7.12%)

Kaye currently sits in seventh place but with a busy morning hasn't thought about much about the election.

"I haven't even looked so there you go, that's good news," she said.

Greg Olm: 579 (6.03%)

A councillor from the last term Greg is filled with mixed emotions as he currently sits in tenth place and is unsure if he will be a councillor again for not.

"I thought I did a pretty good job in my term as a councillor, fixing and upgrading the roads," he said.

"It still is very early days, and things can change because it is still very close.

"You never know I may have some insider luck, but I will wait and see what happens.

"I'm currently doing my ironing, and I'm thinking to myself this could be the last time that I iron my work shirts."

Kylie Bourne: 764 (7.96%)

It couldn't be any closer for Kylie, currently sitting just one vote below Peter who has the most votes.

However, like so many, she also understands that counting has only just started, and there's still much more to come.

"It too early to say that I have it in bag and I don't want to get too ahead of myself," she said.

"There's still a long way to go."

"I'm feeling optimistic, but hopefully once it's all over I will have a seat at the table and be able to set out and achieve the things I want to for this region."

Andrew Smith: 756 (7.88%)

Megan James: 685 (7.14%)

Ian Rasmussen: 726 (7.56%)

Donna Ashurst: 594 (6.19%)

Carolyn Tillman: 736 (7.67%)

George Moore: 639 (6.66%)

Mark Murphy: 352 (3.67%)

Celeste Nelson: 488 (5.08%)

Leigh-Anne Ryan: 409 (4.26%)

Glen Shipway: 554 (5.77%)

Rohan May: 385 (4.01%)

Sam Condon: 484 (5.04%)

Be sure to check back as more votes are counted.