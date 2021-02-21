Elderly murder victim suffered ‘for hours’

Kon Kritikos was alone at his Coburg home when he was seriously assaulted. He passed away in hospital on 24 November, 2020.

Kon Kritikos was alone at his Coburg home when he was seriously assaulted. He passed away in hospital on 24 November, 2020.

Horrific details have emerged of how an 87-year-old murder victim was brutally attacked at home and left in intense pain for hours.

Homicide squad detectives say they are investigating a female suspect in the death of Kon Kritikos, who was bashed at Coburg as his wife was treated for an illness in hospital.

Mr Kritikos was found with severe injuries at his Reynard St home at 11pm on November 11 last year. He died 13 days later in hospital.

Detectives spoke to a Coburg man, 57, and a 45-year-old woman from Kurunjang who were at Mr Kritikos' house when police arrived.

Both were known to Mr Kritikos and have been released as police continue their inquiry. Investigators have appealed for anyone who saw a woman at the address during the day on November 11 to come forward.

Kon Kritikos.

Kon Kritikos.

It is believed whoever is responsible may have had access to the home and chose to strike when Mr Kritikos was alone and vulnerable.

Detective Insp. Tim Day of the homicide squad said it was possible someone knew Mr Kritikos' wife was in hospital and chose to take advantage.

Insp. Day Tim Day said Mr Kritikos lay dying and helpless in his home for up to eight hours. "Let me be clear from the outset - this is a matter that homicide squad detectives not only believe we can solve, but that we will solve," Insp. Day said.

"This was an incredibly violent attack on one of the most vulnerable members of our community.

"We believe the incident occurred sometime between 3.30pm and 5.30pm and when Kon was located close to 11pm that night, he was still alive.

"This means he must have been inside the house in incredible pain for hours, and unable to summon any help."

Insp. Day said a woman who was at the property that day remained a "clear suspect".

He said witnesses had told police of seeing her at the property earlier in the day and that detectives spoke to her that night.

"Members of the community, friends, associates of Kon would have spoken of this horrific incident. They would have perhaps been provided with a version of events by a person close to Kon - particularly a female close to Kon or his family," Insp. Day said.

"We need anyone who has had a conversation with any person about Kon's death, where a version of events has been provided, to contact Crime Stoppers."

"Whilst I don't for a moment think Kon's killer will have the courage or dignity to finally come forward to provide the family some comfort as to what happened to Kon and the reasons for his death, I'd like to be surprised."

Originally published as Elderly murder victim suffered 'for hours'