Elderly man missing from Coast aged care home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Dec 2019 8:21 AM

 

POLICE are seeking public assistance after a 72-year-old man was reported missing from a Helensvale aged care home yesterday.

Ivan Keremelevski was last seen leaving the Lindfield Rd facility around 8.30am but hasn't been heard from since.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and may have become disorientated.

He is described as caucasian, around 186cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Ivan Keremelevski, 72, was last seen leaving an aged care facility on Lindfield Rd, Helensvale. Photo: QLD Police
He was last seen wearing a navy blue sports T-shirt with a darker design on the front, navy blue soccer shorts and thongs with socks.

He was also carrying a bag with his soccer boots inside.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen him or know his current whereabouts to come forward.

If you have information you can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

