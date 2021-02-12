Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SHOCKING: Elderly Ducklo man attacked and robbed near Dalby. Pic: Supplied
SHOCKING: Elderly Ducklo man attacked and robbed near Dalby. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Elderly man hospitalised after being attacked, robbed near Dalby

Peta McEachern
12th Feb 2021 3:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly man was brazenly attacked and robbed by two men in his caravan which was in the yard of a Moonie Highway address at Ducklo.

Between 9.30pm and 10:00pm on February 5 the attackers allegedly punched the man in the face and stole two firearms before fleeing the scene.

The 72-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Toowoomba hospital for treatment.

Police believe the two men may have accessed the Moonie Highway and Gulera Road at Ducklo around the time of the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV vision to come forward.

Investigators are also urging anyone who may have seen the men along the Moonie Highway or provided any assistance to persons on the highway between 8:30pm and 10:30pm to contact crime stoppers or Dalby Police.

Dalby police: 4669 9222

Police Link: 131 444

assult dalby police ducklo community stolen firearms

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Premium Content Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Politics Once-hostile island residents have extended an olive branch to Annastacia Palaszczuk, encouraging her to visit the island before signing a $192m deal.

        IN COURT: Neighbour challenged to drunken duel

        Premium Content IN COURT: Neighbour challenged to drunken duel

        Crime A Chinchilla man faced court after drunkenly challenging his neighbour to a fight...

        Fair work fears after ‘brutal’ sacking of 230 solar workers

        Premium Content Fair work fears after ‘brutal’ sacking of 230 solar workers

        News The Electrical Trades Union has expressed concern over job losses

        How tightened youth crime laws will change the Western Downs

        Premium Content How tightened youth crime laws will change the Western Downs

        Crime The introduction of tougher youth justice laws to combat repeat offenders has been...