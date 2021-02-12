Elderly man hospitalised after being attacked, robbed near Dalby

An elderly man was brazenly attacked and robbed by two men in his caravan which was in the yard of a Moonie Highway address at Ducklo.

Between 9.30pm and 10:00pm on February 5 the attackers allegedly punched the man in the face and stole two firearms before fleeing the scene.

The 72-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Toowoomba hospital for treatment.

Police believe the two men may have accessed the Moonie Highway and Gulera Road at Ducklo around the time of the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV vision to come forward.

Investigators are also urging anyone who may have seen the men along the Moonie Highway or provided any assistance to persons on the highway between 8:30pm and 10:30pm to contact crime stoppers or Dalby Police.

Dalby police: 4669 9222

Police Link: 131 444