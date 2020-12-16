Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Elderly man fights for life after violent bashing

16th Dec 2020 6:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 71-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition after an assault at a unit at Northgate on Brisbane's northside.

Police allege that about 7 last night an 18-year-old man forced his way into an Allworth St unit.

Police say the teenager assaulted the older man, striking him multiple times to the head and body before he fled to a neighbouring unit.

The 71-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The teenager, from Caboolture, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm and break and enter.

He is due in Brisbane Magistrates court today.

Originally published as Elderly man fights for life after violent bashing

More Stories

assault attack bashing brisbane crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Premium Content ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Health Queensland hospital and health services are falling tens of millions of dollars into deficit as new figures reveal those that have failed to meet elective surgery...

        Chinchilla students bring light to overseas kids in poverty

        Premium Content Chinchilla students bring light to overseas kids in poverty

        Education WESTERN Downs students have helped provide energy to impoverished overseas children...

        Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Premium Content Has an election promise been put to sleep?

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk breaks promise with euthanasia laws push back

        Chinchilla grandmothers that appeared in court in 2020

        Premium Content Chinchilla grandmothers that appeared in court in 2020

        News Here is a list of the most shocking crimes committed by Chinchilla grandmothers...