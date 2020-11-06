Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Nov 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly man is fighting for life after being pulled from the water at a popular Gold Coast beach.

Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

MAYDAY: The potentially 'catastrophic' reason choppers were grounded

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Currumbin, off Pacific Pde, at 5.45am on Friday, where a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an "elderly gentleman", whose exact age was unknown, had been pulled from the water.

The man is currently in a critical condition and is being treated by paramedics.

Police are also at the scene.

Originally published as Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast ocean

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drilling to start on 600 gas wells in Western Downs

        Premium Content Drilling to start on 600 gas wells in Western Downs

        News PREPARATION has begun to drill 600 gas wells on 2500 sqkm blocks between Chinchilla and Dalby.

        Dad of newborn busted driving on weed

        Premium Content Dad of newborn busted driving on weed

        News THE father of a newborn baby was found driving around the streets of the Western...

        Emergency crews in action as crops fires spark across region

        Premium Content Emergency crews in action as crops fires spark across region

        News Hot, windy conditions are proving difficult for fire crews working to control flare...

        Dalby man given $1000 fine for being punched in the face

        Premium Content Dalby man given $1000 fine for being punched in the face

        Crime A MAN who continuously disrupted Dalby court has been given a huge fine for being...