David Meier was fined $150 for one count of possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Elderly man busted leaving drug dealer’s house

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
21st Jul 2020 6:53 AM
An aged pensioner was busted leaving his drug dealer's house after stocking up for the Easter long weekend.

David Meier, 67, was seen arriving at an address known to police on April 8 this year.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard police were conducting covert surveillance in an unmarked vehicle.

Police prosecutor Felicity Nalder told the court Meier entered the house and left five minutes later, when he was ­intercepted by police.

He was searched and police found green leafy material with a weight of 7.99g.

Meier pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Meier's defence lawyer told the court her client had suffered a stroke in 2007 and was unable to use his left arm.

"He received some unfortunate news that his ex-wife was suffering from an illness and she wasn't likely to make it through the weekend," she said.

"He obtained the cannabis to assist with stress and for pain relief and unfortunately his ex-wife died on Easter Monday."

Magistrate Cathy Wadley fined Meier $150. A conviction was not ­recorded.

court drug dealer pensioner

