INVESTIGATIONS ARE CONTINUING: Dalby police are on the lookout for two assailants after they assaulted and robbed a man in Ducklo. Picture: File
Crime

Elderly man assaulted, firearms stolen during brazen robbery

Sam Turner
8th Feb 2021 1:33 PM
Police are investigating the assault and robbery of an elderly man after he was punched in the face by two unknown assailants.

Dalby police said two men attended a Moonie Hwy address in Ducklo on the evening of February 5, and unlawfully assaulted the man.

It’s understood the offenders then stole two firearms before fleeing the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dalby police on 4669 9222 or Police Link on 131 444.

