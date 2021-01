FACING COURT: A 71-year-old Dalby man will face court on February 23 charged with common assault. Picture: File

An elderly Dalby man will face court after he allegedly assaulted a man 40 years his junior.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to a residence on Knowles St about 11.25 on Friday, January 22.

According to the spokeswoman, it will be alleged the 71-year old assaulted the 31-year-old at the residence.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23, charged with common assault.