Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Elderly couple wake to bullet hole inside home

2nd Feb 2020 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES are appealing for public assistance after a firearm was discharged, with a bullet striking a house.

Between 10pm Friday and 6am Saturday, a single shot from what appears to be a small calibre firearm struck the front door of a Chubb Street home in One Mile, travelling through the house before striking a wall.

The two elderly residents were home at the time and unaware of the incident until they observed a hole in their front door on Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who lives on Chubb Street or the nearby vicinity who heard a firearm discharge or witnessed the incident to contact them.

Detectives are also appealing for anyone in the local area who noticed anything out of the ordinary or suspicious, such as vehicles or people loitering in the area to contact them.

Anyone with any information which can assist with this investigation can contact police on the below details.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks police investigation shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

        premium_icon Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

        News A child has been rushed to hospital after falling into a scorching hole left behind when a tree stump was burned.

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        News Breakthrough in South Burnett $120,000 drug trafficking scheme.

        Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        premium_icon Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        News Anthony James Mills allegedly threatened to bash fellow drinker.

        Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

        premium_icon Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

        News Kristie Jade Batson cries while facing drug charges in court.