Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Member for Callide, Colin Boyce says the Premier has failed at attempting to buy votes in Callide.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Member for Callide, Colin Boyce says the Premier has failed at attempting to buy votes in Callide.
News

Elderly citizens left disheartened by Home Assist Secure grant

Peta McEachern
8th Sep 2020 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MY OFFICE has been inundated with calls from senior citizens who have been left bitterly disappointed by the Premier’s COVID-19 vote grab via the Home Assist Secure grant.

In June this year the Premier announced with great fanfare the Home Assist Secure Grants of $5,000.

As with the Small Business Grant, this grant was oversubscribed showing the lack of understanding of the real world displayed by the Labor Government.

$10 million dollars was the total offering so there could only be 2,000 Queenslanders who could receive this grant, or 21 in each electorate.

In the Callide Electorate alone, there are more than 8,000 households with residents over the age of 60.
Even if 1 per cent of those households applied, it was clear that a lot of senior citizens would be left disheartened.

This is just another example of the mismanagement of money so readily displayed by the Palaszczuk government.

Our senior citizens deserve better treatment than waiting months for a text message to tell them that they were unsuccessful in applying for much needed safety repairs to their homes.

-Member for Callide, Colin Boyce.

callide mp colin boyce home assist secure grant letter to the editor state election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magistrate sends ‘racist’ Chinchilla mother to jail for 19 charges

        Premium Content Magistrate sends ‘racist’ Chinchilla mother to jail for 19...

        News A Chinchilla woman with an extensive criminal history was sentenced to prison after fronting court on 19 charges.

        Tara powerlines hit: Machine operator lucky to be alive

        Premium Content Tara powerlines hit: Machine operator lucky to be alive

        News DANGER: Ergon Energy is pleading with heavy machinery operators to take care, with...

        Car vs fire truck: Moonie Hwy crash

        Premium Content Car vs fire truck: Moonie Hwy crash

        News BREAKING: A CAR has crashed into the back of a fire truck on the Moonie Hwy.

        Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Premium Content Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Business Queensland companies collapse ahead of insolvency ‘tsunami’