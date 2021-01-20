Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19
An eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19
Health

Eight-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19

by Denise Cahill
20th Jan 2021 4:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is asymptomatic and is under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience at Howard Springs.

There have been 59 positive coronavirus cases since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory started on October 23.

Since then, 2859 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience.

There have been 97 cases diagnosed in the NT, all from international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.


Originally published as Eight-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Famous Dalby TikToker throws pub tantrum and abuses police

        Premium Content Famous Dalby TikToker throws pub tantrum and abuses police

        Crime A popular social media user who boasts more than 280,000 followers on TikTok was arrested for failing to leave a Dalby pub and swearing at police.

        Warrego MP hits back at remote quarantine proposal

        Premium Content Warrego MP hits back at remote quarantine proposal

        News Warrego MP Ann Leahy has slammed the Premier’s proposal to move international...

        Mammoth road funding secured for Maranoa Electorate

        Premium Content Mammoth road funding secured for Maranoa Electorate

        News Tens of millions of dollars of funding have been secured for road safety upgrades...

        ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Dalby

        Premium Content ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Dalby

        Community From family cricket games, to citizenship ceremonies and barbecues, here’s where...