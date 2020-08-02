APPLY NOW: Here are eight jobs in Chinchilla you can apply for now. Picture: Contributed

AS COVID-19 restrictions ease, more and more employers are looking to hire some staff.

Here are eight jobs in Chinchilla you can apply for right now:



1) Disability Support

Team Toriana – Disability Support and Coordination is looking for a disability support worker.

Although, you must have; a current police check, drivers licence, car insurance, and good communication skills.

If you are interested in this position send your cover letter and resume to: torianaent@gmail.com

2) School Officer

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School has a position open for a school Officer.

The role involves working alongside students with additional needs in Prep.

A Certificate III or above in Education Support is highly desirable.

If you are interested in this position, send an application, cover letter, and two professional referees to: Melissa.hobson@twb.catholic.edu.au

Get in quick because applications are due on Monday, August 3.

3) Maintenance

Arden Vale Homes has a full-time position open for a maintenance and house final fit off tradesman for an immediate start.

Although applicants are required to be a licensed carpenters/builder with extensive knowledge and experience in the building & construction industry.

For more information, and to apply click HERE.

4) Food and Beverage Attendant

The Club Hotel has a position open for a Food and Beverage Attendant.

To be successful you must have a current RSA or RGS, previous experience, and be available to work a seven-day roster.

For more information, and to apply click HERE.

5) Executive Sous Chef

The Commercial has a position open for an Executive Sous Chef.

The essential kills required for this position include a Certificate III in Hospitality, kitchen management experience in a fast paced environment, and the availability to work a seven-day roster.

For more information, and to apply click HERE.

6) Farmer Support

Drought Angels are looking for a Chinchilla based worker for a full-time position as Farmer Support person.

Rural knowledge is essential, as well as office and administration experience.

For more information, and to apply click HERE.

7) Diesel/Field Services Mechanic

WFE has a full-time position open for an experienced and qualified mechanic.

The applicant is expected to have; experience in servicing and repairs to a diverse range of mobile equipment, equipment overhauls, light vehicle servicing, diagnostics both on site and in workshop environments, and more.

For more information, and to apply click HERE.

8) Storeperson

Fircroft Australia is looking for an experienced Storeperson/Chinchilla local to join their team on a long-term contract.

The role will include but is not limited to; sorting and issuing materials, stock control, transporting materials, and record keeping duties.

For more information, and to apply click HERE.