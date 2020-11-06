Eight fire crews on scene battling Western Downs bushfire

FIREFIGHTERS have been working around the clock to keep Western Downs properties safe as out of control blaze tears through Dunmore. Pic: RFS Queensland.

FIREFIGHTERS have been working tirelessly to get an out of control blaze contained, that’s been threatening homes south on Dalby in Dunmore.

The fire is currently burning through inaccessible land between O’connor Road and Cecil Plains Moonie Road, although homes are no longer under threat as conditions have eased and firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said eight crews are on scene, and have been since 5.10pm Thursday, November 5.

“Five of the crews on scene are rural fire brigades,” she said.

“The cause of the fire isn’t known at this stage… and we won’t know how much land has been burnt until it is out.”

The spokeswoman said the fire has burnt through bushland, as well as heavy timber country.

Earlier, QFES issued a warning to Dunmore residents to be ready to leave their homes at 6pm Thursday, right up until 8.30am Friday.

“A large fast-moving bushfire is burning in inaccessible land between O’connor Road and Cecil Plains Moonie Road, Dunmore,” the watch and act warming read.

“The fire could impact O’connor Road and Cecil Plains Moonie Road.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire with the assistance of aerial support, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

“You should not expect a firefighter at your door.”

The danger level of the fire was downgraded at 11.30am on Friday, as firefighters strengthened containment lines, and continue to monitor the fire.