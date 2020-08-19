Menu
Police dealt with several offences against people and property over the past week. File Photo.
News

EFTPOS machine allegedly thrown in violent bank outburst

Holly Cormack
19th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
ANGRY outbursts, trucker assaulted, benches stolen; Kingaroy police have dealt with some outright bizarre and frightening offences against persons and property over the past week.

At 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 12, police were called to the Heritage Bank in Kingaroy after a woman became abusive toward staff members.

The encounter allegedly turned physical when the 33-year-old threw a keyboard at one of the bank tellers and then picked up an EFTPOS machine and threw it at the wall.

Police located the woman at her Kingaroy home, where she allegedly made admissions to the disturbance.

The woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7 for the alleged assault on the employee, committing a public nuisance offence, and wilful damage.

At 8pm on Thursday, August 13, police received a complaint from a truck driver after two teenagers allegedly entered his vehicle without permission and assaulted him.

As a result of investigations, police have charged a 16-year-old Kingaroy boy and a 15-year-old Memerambi girl with unlawful entry of the truck and assault.

They will appear in the Kingaroy Childrens Court at a later date.

Investigations are continuing after four bench seats were stolen from underneath a community hall on Buttsworth Road, Goodger.

The bench seats were last seen at the hall on May 13.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Kingaroy police on

(07) 4160 4900 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

