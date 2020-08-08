EDITORIAL: Stop making excuses for violent men

Too many in the community are still ready to make excuses for men who hit women.

EDITORIAL

"HE WAS known to the woman".

Any reporter who has spent time on the court and crime beat has written this phrase more times than they can count.

It's tragically predictable, whenever a woman is attacked, that the person responsible will likely be a man she knew.

Usually a partner, almost always someone she was supposed to trust.

There are, of course, the chilling instances of attacks from random strangers, but these monsters in the night are far rarer than abuser apologists will have you believe.

Spend a day in Maryborough or Hervey Bay courtrooms and the number of domestic violence offences will floor you.

Even if it's not the main reason they're in court, people - mostly men - facing drug, assault or driving charges will more often than you might expect have a domestic violence accusation somewhere in the mix.

The terrifying trend of social media warriors making excuses for violent men continues, flying in the face of constantly quoted statistics and awareness campaigns.

The same people who insist drug offenders need to be locked up, rather than treated, have a stable of explanations ready for abusive blokes.

"He was a good guy who made a mistake."

"She pushed him too far."

"Women are just as violent as men."

Why are some in the community so ready to make excuses for men responsible for shocking acts of violence?

Why do so many offenders believe court orders are mere suggestions?

These are complicated questions and it's possible, as is the case with drug offenders, that jail time is not the only answer.

One thing is for certain, however - the excuses need to stop.

Violent men need to be held accountable, otherwise how can we expect them to change?

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.