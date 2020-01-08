Eco-friendly fashion boutique opens in country town

SUSTAINABLE FASHION: Saving the planet one garment at a time - Megan Twidle repurposes pre-loved jeans into new fashion items. Pic: Peta McEachern

SUSTAINABLE FASHION: Saving the planet one garment at a time - Megan Twidle repurposes pre-loved jeans into new fashion items. Pic: Peta McEachern

TEXTILE waste contributes 500,000 tons of waste to Australia’s landfill each year, and fashion brands like Stytchy Wytchy play an important role in reducing waste by upcycling preloved clothing, and changing attitudes around fashion.

Fashion designer and business owner Megan Twidle is opening her first Stytchy Wytchy shopfront – an environmentally conscious boutique on 7 Mayne Street Chinchilla showcasing her collection of handmade - one of a kind clothing and accessories.

“I use second-hand clothing, I cut it up, turn it into my own fabric, screen print it, and then I use it to make clothes… I wanted to be fully sustainable this year so from now on I will be making sustainable clothing,” she said.

The opening kicks off this Friday, January 10, with 10 per cent of all sales over the weekend going to help the town of Cudgewa and surrounding communities that have been devastated by fires in the counties south – through the Rebuild Upper Murry GoFundMe page.

The new store will double as an inclusive workshop, Mrs Twidle said it will be a safe space where the community can get away from everyday struggles and learn the ins and outs of creative sewing.

“It’s really about creative sewing – igniting that spark of interest and seeing where it takes that individual,” she said.

“Whether it be sewing produce bags, skirts, or even just scene printing fabric – it’s about doing something fun and interesting.

“After having kids I had a little bit of postnatal depression and getting back into sewing really helped me – it meant a lot so I’d love to pay that forward and create a space for people to come and have fun.

“Leave the job and domestic stuff at the front door, and just come in and breathe.”

The boutique will retail twice a week, Friday and Saturday, and host sewing workshops fortnightly.

Wednesday, January 15, Stychy Wytchy will be hosting a special workshop sewing pouches for marsupials that continue to be affected by the worst fire in Australia’s history.

“If you don’t know how to help, this is a really good way to give back because I think everybody is feeling a little helpless at the moment - it’s unbelievable what’s happening,” Mrs Twidle said.