FACING COURT: Three people will face Dalby Magistrates Court after allegedly tested positive roadside for a relevant drug. Picture: File
Crime

EASTER BLITZ: Man allegedly drug drives twice in three days

Sam Turner
5th Apr 2021 3:13 PM
A Dalby man was allegedly busted drug driving twice in three days as police begin to wrap up their Easter road operations which targeted drug and drink driving.

Police intercepted a 23-year-old Nerang woman driving along the Warrego Highway about 10am on Sunday for the purpose of a random drug test.

She allegedly returned a positive reading for a relevant drug, and will face Dalby Magistrates Court on June 6.

Two hours prior about 8am, a 29-year-old Wandoan man was intercepted along the Warrego Highway, where he allegedly returned a positive reading for a relevant drug too.

He will face court on June 1.

About 3.35pm on Saturday, a 23-year-old Dalby man was stopped by police driving along Condamine for a random drug test.

He allegedly returned a positive reading, and will also face court on June 1.

Several hours later about 10.50pm, a 36-year-old Dalby man was intercepted along Black St for a random drug test, where he allegedly returned a positive reading for a relevant drug.

It’s alleged the man was intercepted two days prior for the same offence.

He will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court on June 1.

Police have issued 82 fines for drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, and 41 drivers for using their mobile phones so far over the Easter period.

Officers have also issued 1721 speeding fines, and 288 drivers have been detected drink or drug driving.

Queensland police wanted to remind drivers that road safety is their responsibility, and to make every decision on the road count.

