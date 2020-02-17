Menu
The remains of Kingaroy home after mysterious blaze.
News

VIDEO: Charred remains of home destroyed in mystery fire

Kate McCormack
Jessica Mcgrath
17th Feb 2020 8:03 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM
UPDATE, 8.30am: A HOUSE fire in Kingaroy has been established as a crime scene by Kingaroy police this morning. 

Neighbours of the destroyed property at 12 Burnett St were home at the time of the fire at 4.18am on Monday. 

The heat from the neighbouring blaze burnt through their fence and started to melt the side of their house. 

Kingaroy police are currently investigating the house fire and have declared the property a crime scene. 

Senior Sergeant David Tierney from the Kingaroy Police said there are no updates to report at this stage.

"(The fire) is still believed to be suspicious (and) investigations (are) ongoing," he said.

"(We are) waiting for scientific crews from Brisbane."

It is alleged the resident's previous tenants vacated the property in the last couple of weeks, and there was no one home at the time of the blaze. 

A Kingaroy house on the corner of Haly St and Burnett St was destroyed by fire at 4.18am on Monday, February 17.
EARLIER, 8am: EMERGENCY services responded to a house fire in Kingaroy this morning.

The fire on Burnett St and Haly St was reported at 4.18am on Monday morning.

Paramedics were on standby, but no patients required any assessment from the house fire.

Kingaroy Police have declared the house a crime scene. 

