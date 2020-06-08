Early morning highway drink driver rolls horse float

Roma police have charged a man after he overturned a horse float he was towing while driving under the influence.

Drink driver rolls horse float

POLICE were called to a single vehicle traffic accident on the Warrego Highway shortly before 5am on Friday, where they found a horse float had overturned.

The float was being towed by a Ford Ranger utility.

The 30-year-old driver has subsequently been charged with mid-range drink driving after he provided a blood alcohol reading of .117.

He has also been charged with driving without due care and attention, and will appear in Roma Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Man found with meth, marijuana

A SEARCH on an intercepted Hilux on Wednesday night ended in a Wyandra man being issued a notice to appear for possessing dangerous drugs.

Police intercepted the 44-year-old at 11pm on June 3, and after searching his vehicle found a quantity of clip seal bags containing methylamphetamine and marijuana.

The man will appear in Roma Magistrates Court on July 7 on charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

Trespass charges for midnight visit

FOLLOWING a dispute at a Miscamble St address, a 21-year-old man was issued with an infringement notice for trespassing.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday, June 3.