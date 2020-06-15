Early morning fog blankets Chinchilla
CHINCHILLA residents woke to thick fog this morning, hindering visibility on the roads by five metres.
Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Rosa Hoff said the fog in the Western Downs was widespread and clearly visible from satellite.
"It covered a sizeable area of the southeast," Ms Hoff said.
"Moist conditions from the weekend rain helped form the fog.
"There is a change of fog continuing for the region, as well as frost … although the frost is more around the Southern Downs region and Surat."
Ms Hoff said fog tends to cause some visibility issues on the road.
"People should always drive to the conditions of the roads as fog can case low visibility, although it usually clears by noon."
The National Weather Service released the following tips for driving in fog:
- Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
- Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your tail-lights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them.
- Never use your high-beam lights. Using high beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what's ahead of you on the road.
- Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.
- To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.
- In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.
- If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.