Early morning fog blankets Chinchilla

FOG: Chinchilla residents woke to thick fog this morning, hindering visibility on the roads by five metres. Pic: Lachie Millard

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Rosa Hoff said the fog in the Western Downs was widespread and clearly visible from satellite.

"It covered a sizeable area of the southeast," Ms Hoff said.

"Moist conditions from the weekend rain helped form the fog.

"There is a change of fog continuing for the region, as well as frost … although the frost is more around the Southern Downs region and Surat."

Ms Hoff said fog tends to cause some visibility issues on the road.

"People should always drive to the conditions of the roads as fog can case low visibility, although it usually clears by noon."

The National Weather Service released the following tips for driving in fog: