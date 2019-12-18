Early Christmas present for Football Chinchilla

CHRISTMAS PRESENT: Chinchilla football representatives, Jane Hoffmann and Ross Cardillo accept the cheque from Landmark and Corteva.

FOOTBALL: Santa has come early for Football Chinchilla and instead of being dressed in red and black, he came in the form of Corteva and Landmark, giving the club a $2500 grant.

Instigated by Chinchilla Landmark because Corteva Agriscience is one of its suppliers, the two firms assisted Football Chinchilla with its 100-word submission about the benefits the grant would bring.

President Ross Cardillo said they spoke about getting basic things such as new goals and new uniforms for the teams.

He also mentioned in this submission it would provide families with another social relief from the constant tough drought conditions.

“We submitted that, through Landmark, and we were lucky enough to be awarded the $2500 from Corteva,” he said.

“This is a very rewarding grant to receive from a company we haven’t worked with before.

“We are very appreciative of Landmark and look forward to continuing our partnership the two companies in the future.”

With expenses such as lease fees and buying equipment, soccer balls and uniforms for kids, women and men, costs can pile up pretty quickly, leaving a heavy burden on any sporting club.

Being a small country club makes things even more challenging, relying heavily on sponsorship to keep the club afloat. Receiving the grant will ensure the club’s next season is enjoyable and comes at a low cost, Cardillo said.

“It was fantastic news,” he said.

“It’s going to help relieve the financial burdens from our members and help grow the community,” he said.

“It’s money that we don’t have to fundraise and get from our the community.

“It will help the club running successfully and is a huge benefit.”

Another thing Cardillo is hoping the grant money will assists with is contributing towards keeping membership fees as low as possible.

In the past five years the club has experienced stable membership, catering for people aged from four years old through to 50 years old.

Football Chinchilla is one of 12 rural community sport clubs around Australia that have been successful in gaining a Corteva Community Club Grant.

Corteva Agriscience territory account manager for Central Queensland Matt Kunde said the company was committed to working with the communities they serve.

“As a company, Corteva Agriscience operates with farmers and consumers at the heart of everything we do,” Mr Kunde said.

“It’s been a really great partnership with the local Landmark branch and we’re looking forward to seeing the club spend their cash and start the 2020 season off strongly.”