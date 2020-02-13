Dyson warns against viral cleaning hack

Dyson issues warning after a cleaning hack, soaking parts in a tub, went viral. Picture: Facebook/WeLoveMrsHinch

Have you ever washed your vacuum?

It's something most people probably haven't thought to do, but some cleaning fanatics have discovered a unique way to keep their machines looking as good as new.

One woman recently shared photos of her disassembled Dyson in a tub online.

She had soaked the individual parts to give them a thorough clean and was shocked to discover just how much dirt came out of it.

She posted images of her vacuum submerged in filthy water to the Facebook group "We Love Mrs Hinch".

A women who recently posted in a cleaning community group about how she cleans her Dyson vacuum, went viral. Picture: Facebook/WeLoveMrsHinch

She captioned her snap with four "sick" emojis, saying: "That's the Dyson in for a soak overnight."

Her post was flooded by hundreds of people who also revealed they clean their vacuum the same way.

However, Dyson UK has warned against deep cleaning the product in such a way, after the woman's post went viral.

While people only soaked the attachments, rather than the electrical part of the vacuum, Dyson revealed only one bit of the appliance can be safely washed.

"We do not recommend that owners expose their machines to water," a Dyson spokesperson told The Sun.

She soaked individual parts of the machine in her tub, but Dyson has warned against it, saying only one component can be washed. Picture: Facebook/WeLoveMrsHinch

"Owners should refer to the cleaning instructions in the manual provided with the machine upon purchase.

"The only component that can be washed is the filter, which should be washed every three months to maintain the machine."

The British company also said if it was necessary to clean other components to just use a cloth to wipe it down.

WARNING ON WASHING MACHINE CLEANING HACK

It comes after a warning was also issued after a five-minute washing machine hack went viral last month.

In the Facebook group "Mums Who Clean", a woman explained how she used dishwasher tablets to rid her washing machine of any built-up dirt and mould.

"This is only five minutes into the dishwater tablet hack," she wrote. "I'm disgusted yet impressed."

Others revealed the cleaning method had ruined their Dyson V8 cordless. Picture: Facebook/WeLoveMrsHinch

Hundreds of people flooded her post impressed by her nifty idea with some super keen to give it a go.

"Doing the four dishwasher tablets in my basic top loader washing machine on very hot water (I only use cold or warm water usually)," one woman wrote.

"This is five minutes in and I can see little scummy particles and the water is definitely brownish. Gross but satisfying."

However, the dishwasher tablet craze left many sceptical about safety and dangers of using a product not made for the household item.

An expert in the field told news.com.au it is important to follow the manufacturer's guide as to how clean your washing machine.

"Each model and type of washing machine is built differently," Danielle Sukari, category manager at Appliances Online said.

A woman posted to a Facebook group how impressed she was by a dishwashing tablet hack used to clean her washing machine. Picture: Facebook/mumswhoclean

"Some recommend not using concentrated bleaches, laundry pre-soakers/sanitisers, stain removers and hydrocarbon solvents (for example petrol and paint thinners), as they can cause damage to the surfaces (control panel and components of your washer)."

She said most manufacturers recommend to regularly conduct a hot wash or drum clean cycle to stop a build up of scrud, ideally every two to three months.

"For a natural solution, you can run a hot wash with Epsom salts and then run another hot wash, both washes should have no clothes inside. Epsom salts are a natural way to also get rid of lingering odours."

Alternatively, Ms Sukari recommends following the "how to clean your washing machine" section in the machine's manual.