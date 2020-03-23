DWTS slammed for ignoring restrictions

Viewers erupted while tuning in to Dancing With The Stars last night, pointing out on social media that the contestants didn't seem to be following strict social distancing measures put in place to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Fans pointed out that despite the network abolishing live audiences during taped episodes of the popular reality show, the famous contestants and hosts were far from adhering to recently implemented 1.5 metre distancing rules.

The backlash came shortly after the broadcast was forced to halt for a press conference in which Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a firm warning to those ignoring social distancing rules.

"On the weekend, what we saw was a disregard of those social distancing practices," Mr Morrison told media. "This sent a very clear message to Premiers, Chief Ministers and myself that the social distancing practices are not being observed as well as they should be."

DWTS hosts and contestants stood shoulder to shoulder during the episode. Picture: Channel 10

After the conference, Ten went back to airing dancers embracing on stage while hosts and judges stood in close proximity in an empty studio.

"@DancingOn10 #DWTSau - I didn't realise that being a celebrity was an antidote for the coronavirus," one aggrieved viewer tweeted.

"Where is all the social distancing between the judges, the non-dancing contestants and hosts? You should be leading by example, if we are going to reduce the workload for our ICUs."

Another mockingly asked whether the show was considered an "essential service".

The dancers held hands, lifted each other and embraced on stage. Picture: Channel 10

During the episode, hosts Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer pulled out a tape measure to put the precaution into practise, however they were seen standing much closer elsewhere in the show.

Earlier in the evening, The Project seemed to implement social distancing measures, rearranging the desk to keep a safe distance.

The panel sat with three presenters on a desk in Sydney, while Tommy Little video called in from Melbourne.

The Project put measures in place to ensure social distancing measures were met last night. Picture: Channel 10

A Ten spokesperson said: "Dancing With The Stars continues to take detailed and extensive precautions to ensure the health and safety of its cast and crew.

"We are following government and health department guidelines regarding close personal contact, including guidelines covering the proximity and duration of close contact.

"Our precautions are being reviewed on an hourly basis. We are regularly practising good hygiene backstage and in-studio, filming without a studio audience and we had Christian Wilkins participate in the competition remotely during his self-isolation after contact with a confirmed case."

Wilkins was put in self-isolation after his father, Nine entertainment editor and Weekend Today host Richard Wilkins, tested positive for the virus following close contact with Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks' wife.

Hanks and Wilson are both still in quarantine in Australia, having been hospitalised with confirmed cases of the illness while in the Gold Coast this month.

Academy Award-winning actor Hanks, 63, was in Queensland filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis production.

