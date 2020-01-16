Menu
Dwayne Johnson’s dad Rocky Johnson has died.
Celebrity

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s dad dies

16th Jan 2020

TRIBUTES have flooded in for wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, the father of WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, after he died aged 75.

Wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer tweeted the sad news on Thursday morning.

Rocky started his professional career with the National Wrestling Alliance in 1964 and became a household name when he starred in the WWE in the 1980s.

He retired in 1991 but made a cameo to help his son Dwayne overcome The Sultan and The Iron Sheik at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

Rocky was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and the wrestling promotion said in a statement he will "will be forever enshrined as one of sports-entertainment's most influential performers".

Plenty of fans and admirers took the social media to pay tribute to Rocky.

Rocky Johnson was a wrestling legend.
