Drunk Dalby man cops fine for allegedly abusing security
A massive Monday night on the beers resulted in a huge fine for one Dalby man after he allegedly abused a security guard.
Police were called to Cunningham St about 3am on December 22 in relation to a disturbance.
It will be alleged a 25-year-old man was walking past the Russell Tavern where he became involved in a verbal argument with security.
Police allege the man swore numerous times, calling one of the security guards a “f---ing dog c---”.
The man was arrested by police a short time later, and was released with a $400 public nuisance infringement notice.