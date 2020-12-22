Menu
ON THE SPOT FINE: A 25-year-old Dalby man was given an on the spot fine for public nuisance in the early hours of December 22. Picture: File
Crime

Drunk Dalby man cops fine for allegedly abusing security

Sam Turner
22nd Dec 2020 11:03 AM
A massive Monday night on the beers resulted in a huge fine for one Dalby man after he allegedly abused a security guard.

Police were called to Cunningham St about 3am on December 22 in relation to a disturbance.

It will be alleged a 25-year-old man was walking past the Russell Tavern where he became involved in a verbal argument with security.

Police allege the man swore numerous times, calling one of the security guards a “f---ing dog c---”.

The man was arrested by police a short time later, and was released with a $400 public nuisance infringement notice.

