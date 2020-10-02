Drunk dad threatens to ‘smash’ partner with Playstation

A WESTERN Downs father who was on parole for only three months was sent straight back to jail after threatening to assault his partner with a broken PlayStation.

The 30-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Dalby Magistrates Court by video link charged with five offences stemming from a disturbing day on July 16.

The man was formally charged with contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence), possession of utensils, and driving an uninsured, unregistered car without a licence.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court the man had previously been subjected to a domestic violence order in Blackwater Magistrates Court in 2019, stating there was to be no contact with the aggrieved, among three other conditions.

The court heard about the eventful morning when the defendant was drinking alcohol while playing PlayStation at the same residence as the aggrieved.

Snr constable Tahana said the man became aggressive while playing on the console and smashed it on the ground.

The 30-year-old Western Downs man faced Dalby Magistrates Court by video link. Picture: File

Moments later while responding to a phone call in relation to his kids, he became upset and began drinking more alcohol.

A verbal argument has then ensued, with the man picking up the broken PlayStation and threatening the aggrieved with it, telling her he was "going to smash [her] with this".

Snr constable Tahana said the man went outside and returned a short time later, grabbed the aggrieved by her jumper and pushing her into a cupboard, prompted a witness father to intervene and push him away.

In relation to the remaining charges, the court heard the man swiftly left the residence and entered a vehicle where he smoked marijuana out of a homemade bong.

H then drove away in an uninsured, unregistered vehicle without a licence.

Police attended the address about 12.50pm in relation to the disturbance, with the aggrieved and witness giving statements.

The defendant was located a short time later, and a search of his vehicle uncovered a bong which had been recently used.

He was subsequently transported to the Dalby police station, and appeared in court where he was refused bail.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the man had now been in custody for two and a half months leading up to his mention.

She told the court how the 30-year-old man born in Theodore had a largely unsupervised upbringing, where he had been "caught up with young offenders", and first smoked marijuana when he was 10-years-old.

The court heard this led to an addiction to methamphetamines in his later years.

Ms Graham said the father of three had been previously given parole after serving time in Maryborough District Court, and was released in April.

Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: Mark Cranitch

She said the defendant thought the domestic violence order only related to good behaviour.

The court heard the call received that morning was from Child Safety Services, telling the man he had to speak with his parole officer so he could travel to Mackay for his son's birthday.

Ms Graham was instructed by the man that the aggrieved kept trying to talk to him while he was on the phone, which caused the verbal altercation.

In her final submissions, she said the man's father was quite ill during this time, and has since died during the man's incarceration.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop cited the man's deplorable history, where he had only been released from jail in April this year, only to reoffend three months later.

"There is no justification for your behaviour on that day, smashing that PlayStation, behaving the way you did," she said.

"You were on parole when you did that, and you've now paid a big price because you're back in custody as a result of what has happened.

"It shows me you clearly haven't been doing anything while in jail to rehabilitate yourself in relation to your anger."

Magistrate Mossop pleaded with the man, saying his "stupid choices" were causing him not to be around for his children.

"You are still young enough to turn your life around," she said.

"It's beggars belief that you can be in custody for 12 months and lose sight of that, and behave the way you did on July 16."

The man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for contravening a domestic violence order.

He was then sentenced to two months imprisonment for the utensils charge, with both punishments to be served concurrently with each other.

His parole eligibility date was set for January 28.

For the driving offences he was not further punished.

Convictions were recorded.