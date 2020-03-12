Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Marketing and experience manager of the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience Duncan Littler.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Marketing and experience manager of the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience Duncan Littler.
Food & Entertainment

Bundy Rum scores yet another accolade

Rhylea Millar
6th Mar 2020 10:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RENOWNED for being one of the region's most famous brands and favourite drop, a Bundy business has just scored themselves a brand new title.

After winning gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards late last year, Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience scored another win, at the Qantas Australia Tourism Awards gala, last night.

Marketing and experience manager of the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience Duncan Littler told the NewsMail about their excitement, prior to the event in Canberra.

"We are beyond thrilled to be awarded gold and silver at the Queensland Tourism Awards for a second year running, continuing to establish the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience as a must-do attraction for locals and international visitors," Mr Littler said.

"Bundaberg Rum comes from humble roots, and yet it continues to be recognised across Australia which makes us incredibly proud.

"The awards really highlight the fantastic passion and energy our team share with every customer making the Bundaberg Rum Distillery the place it is today (and) we are looking forward to seeing what 2020 has in store for this iconic Australian heritage brand."

Chair of the Australian Tourism awards Daniel Gschwind said the industry relied on operators' skills in responding to dramatic changes in business conditions, such as the recent bushfires and global health crisis.

"Today we celebrate the best in the business, operators who are committed to quality and professionalism in every aspect of what they do, operators who lead the way," Mr Gschwind said.

The Windmill Cafe and Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort also attended the event after winning awards at the Queensland Tourism awards.

australian tourism awards bundaberg bundy rum qantas qld qld tourism
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Map spells disaster for Europe

    Map spells disaster for Europe
    • 12th Mar 2020 10:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kylie shares southwest tourism video with 2.3m followers

        premium_icon Kylie shares southwest tourism video with 2.3m followers

        News KYLIE Minogue has ‘AUSSIE LOVE’ for the Balonne Shire’s version of Matesong!

        Ladies celebrate International Womens Days

        premium_icon Ladies celebrate International Womens Days

        News Women of our region participated in workshops and morning teas to celebrate and...

        The Loving Couple of 68 years

        The Loving Couple of 68 years

        News They were known around Chinchilla as The Loving Couple and were happily married for...

        Cutting off cops busts drink driver

        premium_icon Cutting off cops busts drink driver

        News A Provisional drink driver was caught by Roma police after he failed to give way to...