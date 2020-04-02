Drugged up man jumping through Jandowae properties
Police are currently responding to an unfolding incident in Jandowae on Warra St.
Newscorp understands police allegedly responded to calls reporting a 27-year-old man was overdosed on ice.
It is alleged the man, who is a former boxer, is jumping through neighbouring yards along Warra St, and verbally abusing officers.
Police became aware of the incident at about 10.20am, Thursday April 2.
A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service said a crew is on scene responding to a medical episode, and the incident is mental health related.
A Queensland Ambulance crew is also on scene.
More to come…