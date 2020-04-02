Menu
BREAKING: Police are responding to a drug related incident in Jandowae. Pic: Supplied
News

Drugged up man jumping through Jandowae properties

Peta McEachern
2nd Apr 2020 11:36 AM
Police are currently responding to an unfolding incident in Jandowae on Warra St.

Newscorp understands police allegedly responded to calls reporting a 27-year-old man was overdosed on ice.

It is alleged the man, who is a former boxer, is jumping through neighbouring yards along Warra St, and verbally abusing officers.

Police became aware of the incident at about 10.20am, Thursday April 2.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service said a crew is on scene responding to a medical episode, and the incident is mental health related.

A Queensland Ambulance crew is also on scene.

More to come…

