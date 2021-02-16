COURT: A young Western Downs man on a suspended sentence for trafficking drugs breached his order after he stole a tractor key from a farmer as a ‘prank’. Pic: Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

A young Western Downs man on a suspended sentence for trafficking drugs breached his order after he stole a tractor key from a farmer as a ‘prank’.

The Dalby District Court heard the man was hanging around a property with a group of friends when he spotted a tractor with a key in the ignition.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Le Grand said when police later took up the man, he told officers he had committed the crime as a prank.

“Given the nature of what he did it’s hard to see it in another way, although a hugely inconvenient thing to the operator,” he said.

“He was also charged $200 for that offence.”

Although a minor stealing charge, the court heard the case was complicated as the offender was on a suspended prison sentence for serious drug offences.

Mr Le Grand said in 2019 the man was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, wholly suspended, primarily for trafficking marijuana as a 17 and 18-year-old.

The offender pleaded guilty to breaching his suspended sentence, stealing, and drug driving.

Judge Catherine Muir said the drug driving offence happened in August 2019, and could have been dealt with in November 2019 when he faced court for failing to dispose of a syringe and the possession of utensils.

“For that you had four months on parole… in my view you would have received the same sentence so I will not (further punish you),” she said.

“I’m pleased to see you are engaging with your GP… and I understand you have gone cold turkey, I know it’s hard but you need to continue with that.”

For stealing the key Judge Muir ordered the period of the young man’s parole be extended by one day.

Originally published as Drug trafficker stole farmer’s tractor key as ‘prank’