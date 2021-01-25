Menu
HOMES RAIDED: Eight people have been charged following a series of targetted drug raids in Chinchilla: Picture: Zizi Averill
DRUG RAIDS: Eight arrested in month-long Chinchilla sting

Sam Turner
25th Jan 2021 3:54 PM
Eight people have been arrested and issued 14 charges following a month long drug operation targeting drug supply in Chinchilla.

Running from December 13 2020 – January 24 2021, Operation Preclude focusing on known and suspected drug supply locations within the Chinchilla district.

Six search warrants were executed on January 19 and 20, with officers from Chinchilla and Dalby arresting several individuals and charging them with drug related offences.

Among the arrests was a 39-year-old woman who was found with 2.9g of methamphetamine and $2600 cash in her possession.

She will appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on March 3.

A 64-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 44-year-old man were charged with drug related offences and will appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on February 18.

Three men aged 23, 28, and 20 were also charged with drug related offences and will appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date, while a 17-year-old boy was charged with a minor drug offence.

