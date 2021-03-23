DRUG RAID: Western Downs grow operation uprooted by police

A targeted drug raid on Valentine’s Day uncovered a growing operation in the home of a Western Downs father.

Jesmond Micallef, 42, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 16, charged with possessing and producing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils for use, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, and contravening a police direction.

The court heard a search warrant was executed on Micallef’s home on February 14, where five marijuana plants were discovered by police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said there were no commerciality allegations in relation to the defendant’s plants.

He told the court Micallef was also found with 6.6g of marijuana, a smoking utensil, and a set of scales.

Sergeant Brady said the stand-alone contravene requirement related to an excessive noise complaint on February 26, where he failed to comply with a noise abatement direction.

Defence solicitor Jessica Hine said the 42-year-old father had no criminal history, and had used marijuana for medicinal purposes to help with his back pain.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she was sympathetic to Micallef’s cause, but stated there were reasons why drug laws were in place.

Micallef pleaded guilty and was given one $850 fine for all charges.

No convictions were recorded.

