DRUG RAID: Teen fronts court on three drug related charges

IN COURT: Crystal Rose Turner, 18, pleaded guilty to the following charges; possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a water pipe, and breaching a good behaviour order/drug diversion program. Pic: Supplied

AFTER Chinchilla police searched the home of a young woman who was placed on a good behaviour order, they soon found out she had breached her court order finding drugs in her living room.

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 12, Crystal Rose Turner, 18, pleaded guilty to the following charges; possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a water pipe, and breaching a good behaviour order/drug diversion program.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court when officers raided Tuner’s home, she immediately declared there was marijuana and a bong in her lounge room.

Senior constable Tahana said less than 1g of the leafy green substance was found in a small bowl.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said the 18-year-old worked in hospitality and would forfeit her recognisance as a result of the good behaviour breach.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court that Tuner would be ordered to pay the $300 recognisance, and that breach would be recorded on her criminal history.