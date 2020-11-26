Drug raid reveals protected animal being kept in home

AFTER police raided the home of a Miles mother, they uncovered the woman had been illegally keeping a protected animal. Pic: Supplied

MILES police were in for a shock after raiding a Cyprus Dr address in Miles, where they uncovered a protected python and marijuana paraphernalia in a mother’s bedroom.

As a result of the raid, the mother of eight children, Joanne Elizabeth Clark, pleaded guilty to five charges including taking a protected animal, restriction on keeping a protected animal, possessing drugs, possessing utensils, and possessing property used in connection with a drug offence.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the Chinchilla Magistrates Court that during the raid, Clark had told officers she rescued the children’s python over two years ago, from a friend wielding a shovel.

“She said she did not want the snake killed or harmed… so she took that snake and subsequently kept it as a pet,” she said.

The court heard Clark told police she had a valid reptile licence to care for the animal, although checks revealed it had expired years ago.

Senior constable Tahana said the search warrant was executed on October 14, with police finding two grinders, a bong, five cannabis seeds, and scissors, in Clarks bedroom.

Defence lawyer Jessica Hine told the court the 40-year-old widow had been using marijuana to treat PTSD.

When sentencing Clark, Magistrate Tracy Mossop noted the mother had a history of drug offences and charged her $1600 for all five offences.

A conviction was recorded.