DRUG RAID: Miles mum faces court for drug possession

A MILES mother, Stacey Lee Adams, fronted Chinchilla Magistrates Court for drug possession charges after police stormed her home and found cannabis seeds and illegal prescription medication.

The court heard the 40-year-old mother of five had her home raided on October 14, when officers found the seeds in her bedroom in a sharps container, and five buprenorphine medication strips.

Police prosecutor sergeant Brady said Adams was cooperative and admitted to police that opioid based medication was hers even though she did not have a script.

Solicitor Jessica Hine told the court Adams informed her that a past guest had left the drugs in her bedroom, although she was happy to take responsibly as they were in her possession.

Ms Hine also noted that the mother had completed Year 12 as a mature age student, and is currently employed as a cleaner.

Adams pleaded guilty to two charges of possession in court on Thursday, October 29.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop imposed a penalty of $400 for the two charges of possession and recorded a conviction for the offences.