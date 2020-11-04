Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRUG RAID: Miles mum faces court for drug possession. Pic: Bev Lacey
DRUG RAID: Miles mum faces court for drug possession. Pic: Bev Lacey
News

DRUG RAID: Miles mum faces court for drug possession

Peta McEachern
4th Nov 2020 2:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MILES mother, Stacey Lee Adams, fronted Chinchilla Magistrates Court for drug possession charges after police stormed her home and found cannabis seeds and illegal prescription medication.

The court heard the 40-year-old mother of five had her home raided on October 14, when officers found the seeds in her bedroom in a sharps container, and five buprenorphine medication strips.

Police prosecutor sergeant Brady said Adams was cooperative and admitted to police that opioid based medication was hers even though she did not have a script.

Solicitor Jessica Hine told the court Adams informed her that a past guest had left the drugs in her bedroom, although she was happy to take responsibly as they were in her possession.

Ms Hine also noted that the mother had completed Year 12 as a mature age student, and is currently employed as a cleaner.
Adams pleaded guilty to two charges of possession in court on Thursday, October 29.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop imposed a penalty of $400 for the two charges of possession and recorded a conviction for the offences.

chinchilla magistrates court drug possession drug raid miles community miles police station stacey lee adams

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Truck rollover blocks Leichhardt Highway

        Premium Content BREAKING: Truck rollover blocks Leichhardt Highway

        News A TRUCK involved in a crash has blocked traffic on the Leichhardt Hwy. FULL DETAILS:

        MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Premium Content MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Environment A South Burnett Times investigation has uncovered multimillion-dollar issues at...

        POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Premium Content POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Politics EXCLUSIVE: LNP insiders have revealed who‘s canvassing leadership votes and where...

        Drunk man in terrifying knife attack at neighbour, dog

        Premium Content Drunk man in terrifying knife attack at neighbour, dog

        News “He was patting the victim’s dog while holding the knife over it."