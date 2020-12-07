Menu
HIDING IN THE GARDEN: Mark Douglas Brady faced Dalby Magistrates Court on drug charges. Picture: File
Crime

DRUG RAID: Man hides marijuana plants in greenhouse

Sam Turner
7th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
A DRUG raid on a Tara man’s home uncovered a covert spot to grow dangerous drugs masquerading as an innocent greenhouse with vegetable plants.

Mark Douglas Brady faced Dalby Magistrates Court on four charges, including producing and possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, and possessing property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The court heard of the search warrant executed in Tara on October 29, where Brady declared to police the presence of drugs on his property.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the defendant led police into his greenhouse where four marijuana plants were growing among his vegetable garden.

He then took police to another plant behind his home, and told them he had grown them to help his partner manage pain.

Police discovered a combined total of 15.10g of marijuana on his property, as well as an iced coffee bong, a grinder, and scales, the court heard.

Solicitor Claire Graham said the 54-year-old carer had no like offending on his criminal history, and on his instructions, said he wasn’t a drug user.

Brady pleaded guilty and was given one fine of $500 for all charges.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

