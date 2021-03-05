Menu
IN COURT: Jai Douglas Wright faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 2, 2021. Picture: Carolyn Archer
Crime

DRUG RAID: Dad found in possession of five ounces of drugs

Sam Turner
5th Mar 2021 11:59 AM
More than five ounces of marijuana was uncovered by police in a targeted drug raid on a Dalby father’s home.

Jai Douglas Wright, 35, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 2 charged with possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

The court heard a search warrant was executed on Wright’s home on February 3, with police uncovering 147.3g of marijuana, located in a large bag alongside scales and alfoil, and another smaller bag of drugs.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said police located freezer bags with smaller amounts of marijuana in a bookshelf, with utensils then found in his bedroom.

Sergeant Brady said Wright admitted to ownership of the items found during the search, and was subsequently charged by police.

Defence solicitor Michael McElhinney said the drugs found in the 31-year-old father’s possession were for personal use, but made full admissions to police.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Wright that even though marijuana may not be considered as the “worst drug in the world”, it does come with its disadvantages.

Wright pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months probation.

A conviction was recorded.

