DRUG RAID: Dad faces Chinchilla court for drug possession

CHINCHILLA police executed a search warrant at a Banana Bridge Rd address at 12.05pm, uncovering marijuana seeds in a toothpick container.

The owner of the property, Brendan Robert Fraser pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 26.

The court heard the 57-year-old dad wasn’t home during the search and when police later questioned him, he admitted to owning the seeds and said he had them for years but had forgotten about them.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Fraser $450 and recorded a conviction.