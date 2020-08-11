DRUG RAID: Chinchilla woman facing drug charges

DRUG RAID: A chinchilla woman is facing drug charges after her home was raided by police. Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA police executed a search warrant as a part of a massive operation to crackdown on drugs in the Chinchilla region, charging a woman with an array of drug offences.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said and the Dalby Criminal Investigation executed a warrant at an address in Chinchilla on Saturday, August 8.

"As a result of the warrant, a female in her 30s was charged with a number of drug-related offences," he said.

"(She) was issued with a notice to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date."

More information to come…