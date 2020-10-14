DRUG RAID: Alleged Chinchilla dealer facing 70 charges

RAIDED: The alleged dealer is set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court November 26.Pic Supplied

RAIDED: The alleged dealer is set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court November 26.Pic Supplied

A CHINCHILLA man alleged to be dealing dangerous drugs has been charged with 70 drug related offences.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said 67 of the charges were for allegedly supplying dangerous drugs.

The spokeswoman said the 38-year-old man was also charged with, “one count each of possess property suspected of having been used in the commission of a drug offence, possession of property suspected of having been the proceeds of an offence and contravene direction”.

Police also found a small quantity of methylamphetamine, clip seal bags, cash, scales, and drug related utensils at the mans home.

The warrant was executed on September 15, on Barnsley Street as part of Operation Impede.

The alleged dealer is set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court November 26.