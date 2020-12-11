Drug pusher took over partner’s trade after he was jailed

A JUDGE said Olivia Kayla Watson had kicked an “own goal” by taking over her partner’s illicit meth business less than a year after she was released from prison.

The 30-year-old Dalby dealer faced the Toowoomba Supreme Court on Thursday to plead guilty to a raft of drug offences, including trafficking.

Crown Prosecutor Shontelle Petrie told the court Watson was on parole when her partner was jailed in April.

“She sold methamphetamine in quantities from 0.1g to two ounces,” she said.

“She sold over an encrypted app and Facebook.

“The business was commercially motivated and appeared profitable.”

The court heard police raided Watson’s home and found 13g of pure methamphetamine, $2500 in drug money and a large stash of clip-seal bags.

Watson’s lawyer Frank Martin said his client had a promising start to her working life before she turned to crime.

“When my client was about 19, she started experimenting with drugs,” he said.

Noting her history, that included 14 convictions for drug possession, Mr Martin asked Justice Thomas Bradley for a four-year jail term with a parole date at the 12-month mark.

Justice Thomas told Watson offending while on parole was an “own goal” because he could not take her pre-sentence custody into account.

“It has given you an extra six months in jail,” he said.

Justice Bradley sentenced Watson to four years in jail and set her parole date at 14 months, on February 10, 2022.

