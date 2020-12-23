Drug driving dad nicks groceries from Dalby supermarket

IN COURT: Ethan Patrick Shipman faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on four charges. Picture: Facebook

A drug driving Kaimkillenbun father of four has been told by a magistrate to stop biting the hand that feeds him, after he stole groceries from a Dalby supermarket.

Ethan Patrick Shipman faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with possessing drug utensils, possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence, drug driving, and stealing.

The court heard of Shipman’s first two drug offences on August 10, when he was intercepted by police in Dalby for a licence check at 12.55pm.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said Shipman was the driver, and had appeared “extremely nervous” to police, and was detained.

During the search Shipman declared there was a glass bong in the car, with police also finding three glass pipe stems, and four clip seal bags with white crystal residue.

He was subsequently given a notice to appear.

The court heard of his next offence on October 31, when he was pulled over by police about 5.30pm, and tested positive to marijuana and meth.

Senior constable Tahana told the court of Shipman’s last offence at a Dalby supermarket about 3.05pm on November 22, when Shipman was seen walking out of the supermarket with a trolley of groceries without paying.

The court heard the grocery shop contacted police, where Shipman was identified by witnesses and CCTV footage.

Police arrived at Shipman’s address, where he told police he knew he “f---ed up”, and “shouldn’t have done it”.

He was arrested and declined to be interviewed, and was given a notice to appear.

Solicitor Jessica Hine said the 29-year-old father of four had been clean from drugs, and was very remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Shipman that if he gets identified as a thief by grocery stores in a small town like Dalby, he’ll eventually be banned and will have to move.

“It’s really stupid, the person who basically bites the hand that feeds them,” she said.

Shipman pleaded guilty and was given 12 months probation for all four offences.

He was then disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.